Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant strain of COVID-19, CDC says

Omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the biggest COVID-19 strain in the country

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. MDT
SHARE Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant strain of COVID-19, CDC says
An illustration for the omicron variant.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the biggest COVID-19 strain in the country

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The BA.2 coronavirus variant — a subvariant strain of the omicron variant — has become the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details: The CDC said that the BA.2 variant now represents 54.9% of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States.


The bigger picture: The BA.2 subvariant is now the dominant COVID-19 strain worldwide, according to Reuters.

  • The variant has been causing cases in Asia and Europe as of late.
  • BA.2 has been considered more transmissible compared to other coronavirus variants, including its cousin, the omicron variant.

The bottom line: “As with the other variants in the Omicron family, vaccines are less effective against BA.2 than against previous variants like Alpha or the original strain of coronavirus, and protection declines over time,” per Reuters.

Next Up In Coronavirus
FDA approves second booster shot for Americans over 50
New poll: Utahns say paychecks are not keeping up with record inflation
WIll there be another new COVID-19 variant after omicron and the BA.2 variant?
Will the BA.2 COVID-19 variant slow the return to normal?
BA.2 variant doesn’t have unique symptoms yet, doctor says
Poll: Why Utahns say it’s time to treat COVID-19 like other diseases