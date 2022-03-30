The first thing you should do if you have COVID-19 symptoms

You may want to contact your health care provider if you start feeling COVID-19 symptoms.

What to know: Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician, said COVID-19 symptoms may affect your ability to work or function right. So it’s important to contact your health care provider.



Khabbaza said COVID-19 symptoms will “run their course and should gradually improve,” but the process can be slow.

You should contact your health care provider if you start feeling symptoms, he said.

What he said: “If a symptom is affecting your ability to work or your ability to accomplish your normal day-to-day activities, tell your healthcare provider,” Khabbaza said.



“There may not always be some intervention that can be done, but COVID changes every day. We learn more every day and there are so many moving parts. If you’re having difficulty, you always want to make sure your healthcare provider is aware of everything.”

The BA.2 COVID-19 variant now makes up about 54.9% of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States.

What to watch: The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for Americans 50 and older, warning of potential new variants and the continued spread of the virus.

