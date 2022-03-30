Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | 
President Biden receives his second COVID-19 booster shot

Which COVID-19 vaccine booster did President Biden receive?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 30, 2022 12:41 p.m. MDT
President Joe Biden smiles in Washington.

President Joe Biden smiles after receiving his second COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

President Joe Biden received his second booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

  • “It didn’t hurt a bit,” he said. 

Driving the news: Biden received his next dose as his administration announced COVID.gov, a website dedicated to COVID-19 resources.

  • The new website is a one-stop-shop to help people “access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live,” per The Associated Press.

What they said: “Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said, per AP.

Flashback: Biden received his second booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized them on Tuesday.

  • The FDA authorized the vaccine for those over 50, allowing them to receive a second booster — or a fourth total shot — of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
  • “This action will now make a second booster dose of these vaccines available to other populations at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death,” the FDA said.

One note to go: Biden received his second booster shot and then answered a number of questions from reporters, including queries about the Ukraine war and intelligence on Russia.

