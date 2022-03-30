President Biden receives his second COVID-19 booster shot

President Joe Biden received his second booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday afternoon.



“It didn’t hurt a bit,” he said.

Driving the news: Biden received his next dose as his administration announced COVID.gov, a website dedicated to COVID-19 resources.



The new website is a one-stop-shop to help people “access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live,” per The Associated Press.

President Biden receives his 2nd Covid-19 booster shot, one day after the CDC recommended 4th Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine doses for people ages 50 and older. https://t.co/8lCNWQtj13 pic.twitter.com/nXfVBUdVbl — CNBC (@CNBC) March 30, 2022

What they said: “Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said, per AP.

Flashback: Biden received his second booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized them on Tuesday.



The FDA authorized the vaccine for those over 50, allowing them to receive a second booster — or a fourth total shot — of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“This action will now make a second booster dose of these vaccines available to other populations at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death,” the FDA said.

One note to go: Biden received his second booster shot and then answered a number of questions from reporters, including queries about the Ukraine war and intelligence on Russia.

