This COVID-19 symptom can last ‘24/7’ without a clear end

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine revealed this week that he has suffered from a long-lasting COVID-19 symptom during his experience with long COVID-19.

Details: Kaine said in an interview with The Washington Post that he continues to face COVID-19 symptoms almost two years after his diagnosis.



He described it as a “24/7” tingling sensation

What he said: “I tell people it feels like all my nerves have had like five cups of coffee,” Kaine told The Washington Post. “I can feel every nerve ending in my body right now.”



“I know how my body felt before I got COVID, I know how it felt when I got COVID, and it’s not gone back to where it was before,” he said. “That gives me an understanding for people who talk about these long COVID symptoms.”

“Maybe I have become comfortably numb,” he said, per CNN. “This COVID was designed to make me sit more on the edge of my seat, which I do everywhere now. But the good news for me is it’s not debilitating, doesn’t stop me from working or exercising or anything.”