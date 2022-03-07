90% of the U.S. population can ditch their masks, CDC says

More than 90% of the U.S. population can ditch their masks due to the new guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What happened: The CDC issued new guidance last week that new face mask recommendations would be based on hospitalizations and severe disease more than anything else.



On Thursday, the CDC suggested that less than 10% of the population lived in areas that would require face masks, per CNBC.

Why it matters: The CDC’s intent was to make it so “more people can feel comfortable going maskless in indoor public spaces,” per The Washington Post.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” she said.