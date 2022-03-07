The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus.

What to know: The omicron variant — specifically the BA.2 variant of omicron — is the dominant COVID-19 straincirculating throughout the world right now, per Newsweek.



There are a number of ways people are getting sick from omicron right now, including high-risk complications that make patients vulnerable for COVID-19.

For example, being maskless in high-risk environments can make you likely to get the omicron variant, experts said. And not getting vaccinated could lead to infection, too.

There are multiple reasons you could be infected with COVID-19 right now.

What they’re saying: “There is still a lot we don’t know, especially as the new variants continue to emerge,” said Dr. Carlos Oliveira, Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist. “There could be spikes in (coronavirus) transmission for a variety of reasons.”



“I hesitate to say that we are approaching a post-COVID world when so many are still being ravaged by this virus,” said Dr. Sheela Shenoi, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist. “If there is anything we should have learned, it is that we are all interconnected; what happens in one part of the world affects everybody.”

What to do: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new tool called the “COVID-19 County Check” that helps you see the risk level in your county, allowing you to find the best way to stay safe.

