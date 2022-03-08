COVID-19 deaths still much higher than seasonal viruses, study says

COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but the United States is far from out of the pandemic as COVID-19 deaths are still much higher than deaths from common seasonal viruses, a group of experts recently said.

What’s going on: A group of scientists recently filed a 136-page report that found deaths from COVID-19 are much higher than deaths from seasonal respiratory viruses.



The report — which was written by doctors and public health experts — said that the U.S. is still seeing an “intolerable” level of death from COVID-19 that is higher than the flu or respiratory syncytial virus (commonly known as RSV).

By the numbers: In one example, at least 1,150 people died per week from RSV or the flu in one year, per CNBC. But COVID-19 has led to 12,000 deaths per week in some weeks.



In fact, 9,000 people died from COVID-19 alone in the last week, according to CNBC.

What they’re saying: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, said on the Monday night edition of “NBC Nightly News” that the COVID-19 pandemic is entering a new phase, but it is far from over.



“I think we are in a new phase where we can start to getting back to doing many of the things that we have liked to do and where we have to remain vigilant,” she said.

