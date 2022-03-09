Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 
This COVID-19 variant makes up 11% of all cases

The omicron variant’s subvariant has made up more cases in recent weeks

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 9 p.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus now makes up 11.6% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, per Reuters.

What’s happening: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the BA.2 subvariant is responsible for about 1-in-10 COVID-19 cases in the country, according to Reuters.

The bigger picture: Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that the BA.2 COVID-19 variant spreads faster than omicron and leads to symptoms such as dizziness and fatigue.

