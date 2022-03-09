This COVID-19 variant makes up 11% of all cases

The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus now makes up 11.6% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, per Reuters.

What’s happening: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the BA.2 subvariant is responsible for about 1-in-10 COVID-19 cases in the country, according to Reuters.



That number represents a 5% increase from the previous week, per U.S. News and World Report.

The World Health Organization said the BA.2 has been spreading fast globally, too.

The bigger picture: Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that the BA.2 COVID-19 variant spreads faster than omicron and leads to symptoms such as dizziness and fatigue.

