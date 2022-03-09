Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 
People with long COVID experienced these 3 symptoms six months later, study finds

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

A new Danish study has identified specific symptoms that COVID-19 survivors feel months after infection.

The news: A study from Denmark’s State Serum Institute (SSI) looked into how often people suffer from long COVID issues.

What they found: The study — which was published for preprint ahead of peer review — found that 53% of the study’s participants said they had COVID-19 symptoms six to 12 months after infection.

  • The researchers said “a considerable proportion experience post-acute symptoms and sequelae 6-12 months after infection.”
Symptoms: Participants in the study said they mainly felt three COVID-19 symptoms months after infection:

  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Sleep issues
  • Physical exhaustion
  • The study also found that patients suffered COVID-19 symptoms that “were so severe that many people were unable to work,” per Self.com.


Meanwhile: A study published in the medical journal The BMJ back in February found that one-third of COVID-19 patients often suffered a new COVID-19 symptom months later.

The bottom line: Long COVID-19 continues to be a constant health issue for people infected with COVID-19 and more research is being done to assess the damage of long COVID-19.

