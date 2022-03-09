People with long COVID experienced these 3 symptoms six months later, study finds
A new study identified that about 50% of people still experience COVID-19 symptoms after infection
A new Danish study has identified specific symptoms that COVID-19 survivors feel months after infection.
The news: A study from Denmark’s State Serum Institute (SSI) looked into how often people suffer from long COVID issues.
What they found: The study — which was published for preprint ahead of peer review — found that 53% of the study’s participants said they had COVID-19 symptoms six to 12 months after infection.
- The researchers said “a considerable proportion experience post-acute symptoms and sequelae 6-12 months after infection.”
Symptoms: Participants in the study said they mainly felt three COVID-19 symptoms months after infection:
- Difficulty concentrating
- Sleep issues
- Physical exhaustion
- The study also found that patients suffered COVID-19 symptoms that “were so severe that many people were unable to work,” per Self.com.
Meanwhile: A study published in the medical journal The BMJ back in February found that one-third of COVID-19 patients often suffered a new COVID-19 symptom months later.
The bottom line: Long COVID-19 continues to be a constant health issue for people infected with COVID-19 and more research is being done to assess the damage of long COVID-19.