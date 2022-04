10 unusual COVID-19 symptoms to remember

The BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — has continued to spread throughout the United States in recent weeks, becoming the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country.

Why it matters: Many people across the country may start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms again — since the BA.2 variant has the potential to reinfect people — or infect them for the first time.



Some COVID-19 symptoms are unusual and might not align with what you thought were COVID symptoms before.

What to know: Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Cleveland Clinic, said in February that COVID-19 can come with a number of unusual symptoms — which are different than the traditional symptoms (cough, fever and more) that you’d expect.

What he said: “Really, nothing is off the table when it comes to COVID. I always get texts from people asking if something they’re experiencing is normal. Well, there’s nothing that’s truly abnormal when it comes to COVID — literally almost anything goes and we don’t exactly know why,” said Khabbaza.

Symptoms: Khabbaza said there are at least 10 unusual symptoms you might want to look out for:



Brain fog.

Confusion.

Hallucinations.

Delirium.

Elevated heart rate.

Elevated temperature.

Skin irritation.

Vocal cord neuropathy.

Loss of taste.

Loss of smell.

What to do: You should contact your health care provider if you experience any of these unusual symptoms, he said.



The coronavirus continues to creep closer to everyone in their daily lives as restrictions fall and the world fully opens up again.