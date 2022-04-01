Facebook Twitter
10 unusual COVID-19 symptoms to remember

COVID-19 cases are climbing again. So which symptoms should you remember?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 1, 2022 8:30 p.m. MDT
An illustration for the omicron variant.

Illustration by Alex Cochan, Deseret News

The BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — has continued to spread throughout the United States in recent weeks, becoming the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country.

Why it matters: Many people across the country may start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms again — since the BA.2 variant has the potential to reinfect people — or infect them for the first time.

What to know: Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Cleveland Clinic, said in February that COVID-19 can come with a number of unusual symptoms — which are different than the traditional symptoms (cough, fever and more) that you’d expect.

What he said: “Really, nothing is off the table when it comes to COVID. I always get texts from people asking if something they’re experiencing is normal. Well, there’s nothing that’s truly abnormal when it comes to COVID — literally almost anything goes and we don’t exactly know why,” said Khabbaza.

Symptoms: Khabbaza said there are at least 10 unusual symptoms you might want to look out for:

  • Brain fog.
  • Confusion.
  • Hallucinations.
  • Delirium.
  • Elevated heart rate.
  • Elevated temperature.
  • Skin irritation.
  • Vocal cord neuropathy.
  • Loss of taste.
  • Loss of smell.

What to do: You should contact your health care provider if you experience any of these unusual symptoms, he said.


The bigger picture: The coronavirus continues to creep closer to everyone in their daily lives as restrictions fall and the world fully opens up again.

