800 million people may have gotten COVID-19 in Africa. What’s happening with death rates?

Close to 800 million people in Africa may have had COVID-19, the World Health Organization said this week.

Details: The WHO said that about 1 in 100 COVID-19 cases may have been detected in the country so far and that two-thirds of people in Africa may have been infected, per Bloomberg.



Africa remains the world’s least vaccinated continent, which means the population is still at risk for infection, according to Bloomberg.

It’s possible COVID-19 cases have been underreported in Africa since there are fewer COVID-19 tests within the continent.

Some experts think it’s all related to the lack of testing and that COVID-19 cases are going underreported.

Africa’s low rate of deaths related to COVID-19 has baffled experts, who wondered why a continent with such high cases is seeing such low death rates, according to The New York Times.

Yes, but: Dr. Andy Pekosz, a COVID-19 expert at Johns Hopkins University, told Fortune that lack of testing isn’t the answer.



He told Fortune there is “certainly good enough monitoring of infectious diseases to have detected severe cases and deaths resulting from COVID-19.”

There’s also a theory that Africans might have resilience due to “cross-reactive antibodies” from Ebola and Lassa fever.

Pekosz said there isn’t convincing evidence of that, though.

The bottom line: Experts are still trying to figure out why Africa has seen such low COVID-19 death rates despite high case numbers.

