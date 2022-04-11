Queen Elizabeth II reveals her COVID-19 symptoms and experience

Queen Elizabeth II recently explained her COVID-19 symptoms from her coronavirus infection.



Queen Elizabeth was infected with the coronavirus amid the omicron variant surge.

What were Queen Elizabeth II’s COVID-19 symptoms?

The queen said COVID-19 left her “very tired and exhausted” after she caught the coronavirus earlier in the year, according to BBC News.



She talked about her experience with COVID-19 during a virtual hospital visit, talking to family members of a COVID-19 patient who had died, according to BBC News.

“It (Covid) does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?” she said.

When did Queen Elizabeth II get COVID-19?

Buckingham Palace said in February that the queen had been experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after she was infected with the coronavirus.



“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

Is Queen Elizabeth II vaccinated?

Yes. Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January 2021, as I wrote for the Deseret News.



She received a third COVID-19 vaccine as well, according to USA Today.

Did Queen Elizabeth II catch COVID-19 before?

Queen Elizabeth II made headlines at the beginning of the pandemic as many worried she had caught COVID-19 when Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to be infected by the coronavirus in March 2020.

