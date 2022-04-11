The major difference between omicron and delta variant COVID-19 symptoms

The omicron and delta variants of the novel coronavirus have some major differences when it comes to COVID-19 symptoms, a new study confirms.

What’s the difference between omicron and delta variants?

A new data study of the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom found that omicron was different than delta in how the symptoms appear and how long people stay sick, according to Fortune.



“The prevalence of symptoms that characterize an Omicron infection differs from those of the Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant, apparently with less involvement of the lower respiratory tract and reduced probability of hospital admission,” the authors wrote, per Fortune.

“Our data indicate a shorter period of illness and potentially of infectiousness which should impact work–health policies and public health advice.”

The study — published in The Lancet— used data from the ZOE COVID tracking study to compare symptoms of more than 4,990 people who had the delta variant with the same amount of people who had the omicron variant.



Is there a difference in omicron and delta variants symptoms?

According to the study, there were some major differences in COVID-19 symptoms:



Slightly more than half (52.7%) of delta variant patients had a loss of smell compared to 16.7% infected with omicron.

Nearly three-quarters (70.5%) of omicron variant patients had sore throats, compared to 60.8% of delta variant patients.

Nearly 2% of people with the omicron variant were hospitalized, compared to 2.6% of those with the delta variant.

What are the top delta and omicron variant symptoms?

The Food and Drug Administration released a list of the top delta variant symptoms to be mindful of if you’re infected.



Fever and/or chills.

Sore throat

Cough.

Low energy

Fatigue.

Headaches.

Nausea.

Loss of sense of smell.

Loss of sense of taste.

Cold-like symptoms.

Business Insider used information from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study to reveal the top omicron variant symptoms:

