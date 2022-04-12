Dr. Fauci says Americans have to decide on their own COVID-19 risk for now

Americans will need “to make their calculation” for COVID-19 risks in the future, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser for the coronavirus.

Driving the news: “This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.”



“And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”

He said that “we’re going to have to live with some degree of virus in the community.”

Fauci said that Americans will need to consider their age, vaccination status and proximity to vulnerable people when considering what to do about COVID-19.

Yes, but: Fauci said the best way to stay protected against the coronavirus is to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus, according to the New York Post.

State of play: The coronavirus pandemic has taken an interesting turn as of late. While COVID-19 numbers have hit a lull in the United States, there have been surges in other countries, including China, Japan and the United Kingdom.



Per Fox News, Fauci said that this might lead to a return of COVID-19 restrictions and masks indoors if a new outbreak hits the U.S.

What he said: “It was said that if we do start seeing an uptick, particularly of hospitalizations, we may need to revert back to being more careful and having more utilizations of masks indoors,” Fauci said. “But right now, we’re watching it very, very carefully and there is concern that it’s going up, but hopefully we’re not going to see increased severity.”

