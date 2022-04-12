‘We’ve got to watch this very carefully’: How experts see the rising COVID tide

Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in the United States — and across the world — as new variants and mutations take hold of the country.

The news: White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on NBC’s “Today” show that there isn’t much reason for concern yet.



“I am not overly concerned right now,” he said.

“Obviously, I never like to see infections rising. I think we’ve got to be careful, but I don’t think this is a moment where we have to be excessively concerned.”

“We’ve got to watch this very carefully,” Jha added.

The bigger picture: There has been some concern that the BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — could cause a new wave of coronavirus infections in the United States.



Experts have been unsure about what will happen here based on the emerging variants and subtypes.

And that has created confusion about whether or not Americans need to get another COVID-19 vaccine booster shot or not, something the Food and Drug Administration is still considering.

What they’re saying: “It’s probably not going to be a national wave of infection,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC.



“It’s probably going to be centered in the Northeast, maybe Florida. I think by the time it starts to spread nationally, we’ll already be deep into the summer, and that’ll provide a seasonal backstop,” he said.

Yes, but: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Bloomberg TV’s David Westin that there will potentially be a COVID-19 wave in the fall.

