The new omicron XE COVID-19 variant has made its way to Japan, kicking off a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Is omicron XE in Japan?

Japan’s health ministry said Monday that the new XE variant — which was spreading in the United Kingdom — has hit Japan, CNBC reports.



It was first discovered by a woman in her 30s, who arrived at the Narita Airport.

Cases of the omicron XE variant have led to a recent COVID-19 surge in the United Kingdom.

What is the omicron XE variant?

Scientists said the new omicron XE variant is a recombinant that mixed the newer BA.2 variant of omicron — a subtype of the original omicron variant — and the original omicron variant strain, as I wrote for the Deseret News.



The recombinant variant emerged in people who were infected with two omicron variant strains at the same time.

Recombinants are not rare in the pandemic. Another example is the “deltacron” variant, which combines the delta variant and the omicron variant.

Will the omicron XE variant hit the United States?

It’s unclear. Experts remain unsure if the omicron XE variant will hit the United States.

