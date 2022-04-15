COVID-19 may increase risk for this rare COVID-19 symptom

COVID-19 could increase your risk for a rare COVID-19 symptom — rare eye blood clots.

Driving the news: A new study found that patients with COVID-19 might have had an increased risk for “rare vision-threatening blood clots in the eye,” per Reuters.



The risk lasted for months after infection.

Within six months, 65 of the patients had a retinal vein occlusion, which is a blockage of the small veins that carry blood from the retina of your eye.

The clots were common in patients who had other conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

However, clot risk was not associated with a severe coronavirus infection.

The researchers studied about 500,000 COVID-19 patients to see if they developed clots in the veins or arteries of the retina, according to the study published on Thursday in JAMA Ophthalmology

Yes, but: The researchers said it’s impossible to prove that COVID-19 caused the clot, but there’s a simple association.

The bigger picture: There have been some connections between the coronavirus and eye-related issues.

