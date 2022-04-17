Risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections are tied to mental health problems, research shows
People who suffer from mental health problems are at a higher risk for breakthrough COVID-19 infections after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study.
The research: Scientists in California reviewed more than 250,000 fully vaccinated patients within the U.S. Veterans Affairs health system.
- Most of the patients were men with at least one psychiatric diagnosis in the last five years.
- About 14.8% of those patients developed COVID-19 infections despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The bottom line: People who were over 65 years old with “substance abuse, psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, adjustment disorder or anxiety” had a 24% higher risk of breakthrough COVID-19, according to the study, which was published Thursday in the JAMA Network Open.
What they said: “Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing conditions,” said lead study author Aoife O’Donovan, who works at the San Francisco VA Health Care System, according to Reuters.
- “It’s possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants,” O’Donovan added.
The bigger picture: There have been links between mental health problems and COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
- A recent study published in the British Medical Journal found that those who survived COVID-19 infections were at an increased risk of developing mental health conditions.
- The study compared patients who did not catch COVID-19 to those who did.
- The research found those who caught the coronavirus had increased risk of anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, stress and adjustment disorders, according to the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash.