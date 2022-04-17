Risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections are tied to mental health problems, research shows

People who suffer from mental health problems are at a higher risk for breakthrough COVID-19 infections after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study.

The research: Scientists in California reviewed more than 250,000 fully vaccinated patients within the U.S. Veterans Affairs health system.



Most of the patients were men with at least one psychiatric diagnosis in the last five years.

About 14.8% of those patients developed COVID-19 infections despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

People who were over 65 years old with “substance abuse, psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, adjustment disorder or anxiety” had a 24% higher risk of breakthrough COVID-19, according to the study, which was published Thursday in the JAMA Network Open

What they said: “Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing conditions,” said lead study author Aoife O’Donovan, who works at the San Francisco VA Health Care System, according to Reuters.



“It’s possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants,” O’Donovan added.

The bigger picture: There have been links between mental health problems and COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

