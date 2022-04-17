Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

Risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections are tied to mental health problems, research shows

The risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections is tied to psychiatric problems

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
SHARE Risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections are tied to mental health problems, research shows
An image of the omicron variant.

The risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections is tied to psychiatric problems.

Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

People who suffer from mental health problems are at a higher risk for breakthrough COVID-19 infections after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study.

The research: Scientists in California reviewed more than 250,000 fully vaccinated patients within the U.S. Veterans Affairs health system.

  • Most of the patients were men with at least one psychiatric diagnosis in the last five years.
  • About 14.8% of those patients developed COVID-19 infections despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus.


The bottom line: People who were over 65 years old with “substance abuse, psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, adjustment disorder or anxiety” had a 24% higher risk of breakthrough COVID-19, according to the study, which was published Thursday in the JAMA Network Open.

What they said: “Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing conditions,” said lead study author Aoife O’Donovan, who works at the San Francisco VA Health Care System, according to Reuters.

  • “It’s possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants,” O’Donovan added.
Related

The bigger picture: There have been links between mental health problems and COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

  • A recent study published in the British Medical Journal found that those who survived COVID-19 infections were at an increased risk of developing mental health conditions.
  • The study compared patients who did not catch COVID-19 to those who did.
  • The research found those who caught the coronavirus had increased risk of anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, stress and adjustment disorders, according to the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash.
Next Up In Coronavirus
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot protects against severe omicron symptoms, study says
COVID-19 may increase risk for this rare COVID-19 symptom
Two new COVID variants are hitting New York. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
Yes, there are even more versions of the BA.2 variant — BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1
As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for
New COVID-19 subvariants blamed for New York surge already seen in Utah