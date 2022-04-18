Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House.

Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there are going to be new variants.”



Fauci explained that more COVID-19 variants will lead to upticks in cases, which could come throughout the year at any point. In fact, a rise in COVID-19 variants could lead to “seasonal COVID,” where the virus picks up strength every few months.

What he said: “I think we will see ‘blips’ where there are more cases going forward as new variants emerge,” Fauci said.

Worth noting: Fauci told BuzzFeed News that variants will rise up in places where “you have large pockets of unvaccinated people that give the virus room to evolve.”

The bigger picture: COVID-19 variants continue to pop up throughout the country. Some of them aren’t true variants, but subvariants of the COVID-19 variants. Many of the recent subvariants appear tied to the omicron variant, which led to widespread coronavirus cases in the winter of 2021-2022.

