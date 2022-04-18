CDC mask mandate struck down by a federal judge. What does this mean for airports?

A federal judge in Florida has overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for public transit and planes.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate — created by the Biden administration — “was unlawful because it exceeded the statutory authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and because its implementation violated administrative law,” according to CNN.

It’s unclear what this means for airports or train stations across the country. The Justice Department could attempt to block the ruling by filing an appeal.

Last week, the CDC extended the mask mandate, which was set to end April 18, until May.

The administration said it would use that time “to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country,” per AP.

The CDC announced at the end of March that it would try to extend the federal transportation mask mandate due to rising coronavirus cases in the country.

