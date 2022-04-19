Four people infected with COVID-19 variant from mink

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that four mink-to-human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S.

Where did the outbreak take place? Two of the cases were traced to a mink farm in Michigan in October 2020. The other two cases were unrelated to the farm, suggesting that mink-to-human spread was likely happening throughout the community, according to The New York Times.



This is the first known animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The CDC also reported that the same variant has been found in a mink near a farm in Utah.

Previous cases of the mink-to-human variant have also been recorded in parts of Europe, according to the CDC.

Delay in reporting: National Geographic states that the CDC knew of the infections for some time before updating its website.



“Coronavirus researchers say the delay in publicly sharing this suspected spillover event may have hindered their ability to effectively monitor the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which experts warn could take hold in another species, mutate, and then jump back to humans as a more dangerous or transmissible variant,” according to National Geographic.

Should we be worried about mink infections? It is unlikely that this variant will play a significant role in the spread of COVID-19, given that animal-to-human transmission of the virus is not very common, the CDC stated.

