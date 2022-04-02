The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus across the United States, leading to doctors seeing new patients with a number of COVID-19 symptoms.

Driving the news: Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told HuffPost that she has seen patients with familiar COVID-19 symptoms.



“So far what we’re seeing is really similar to the original omicron variant in terms of symptoms and in terms of severity,” she told HuffPost.

Symptoms: The typical omicron variant symptoms resemble the common cold or the flu. Here’s a breakdown of the most common omicron variant symptoms:



Runny nose

Headache

Fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

Persistent cough

Hoarse voice

Chills or shivers

Fever

Dizziness

Brain fog

Muscle pains

Loss of smell

Chest pain

Yes, but: Dr. Jennifer Lighter, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health in New York, told HuffPost she saw more patients with upper respiratory symptoms from BA.2 — like coughing, runny nose and sore throats — compared to earlier strains of the coronavirus.

