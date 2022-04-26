The White House details plan to disperse COVID oral antiviral pills

The White House states that COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments are now in “ample supply.” On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced its plan to ensure the pills are widely available to the American people in the near future.

About the pill: Pfizer’s Paxlovid — one of the most effective COVID-19 antiviral pills — has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by about 90%, according to the White House.

When the Food and Drug Administration first approved the pill in late 2021, they weren’t very easy to come by. However, the White House has announced that the pills are now in “ample supply,” and that “the U.S. has committed to purchase 20 million treatment courses— more than any other country in the world.”

A new plan: Since December 2021, the Biden administration has been distributing free oral antivirals to states, tribes, territories and community health centers, but they plan to significantly expand their current efforts.



On Tuesday, the administration detailed a new plan to distribute these pills so that they are readily available to the American public.

“These actions will help strengthen and further build the infrastructure to ensure that lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 are quickly distributed around the country, widely available, and easy to access,” stated the White House.

The plan includes:

