Were you exposed to COVID-19? Here is what to do

Whether it’s because of eased masking and social distancing restrictions or life going back to normal, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

On April 27 alone, more than 80,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Utah is also experiencing an increase in cases. In a monthly news conference last week, Gov. Spencer Cox said that while vaccination rates, paired with natural immunity, have helped, “we will probably see a small surge.”

Here is a guide on what to do if you test positive.

When do symptoms start after COVID-19 exposure?

Symptoms can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after someone is exposed.

According to CDC guidelines, even if symptoms don’t develop, getting tested five days after exposure is advised.

How long should you quarantine if you’re unvaccinated?

The guidelines suggest that if you are unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, you should quarantine for at least five days and wear a mask around others.

After quarantine, observe your symptoms until it has been 10 days after exposure.

Make sure to get tested immediately after exposure as well as five days after.

How long should you quarantine if you’re up-to-date with vaccinations?

No quarantining is required unless you develop symptoms, but getting tested five days after initial exposure is advised.

If symptoms do appear, isolate immediately, wear a mask, watch symptoms for 10 days and continue to get tested.

How long should you quarantine if you got infected with COVID-19 in the last three months?

If you were infected with the coronavirus in the last three months, then there is no need to quarantine unless you develop symptoms, the CDC guide states.

Like in all other situations, if symptoms develop, isolate immediately, get tested and wear a mask around others. Continue monitoring symptoms for 10 days.

What should you do after quarantining?

The CDC recommends that quarantining and taking precautions for the appropriate time should be followed through.

After ending the isolation period, the CDC states that individuals should continue monitoring their symptoms for 10 days after the initial exposure.