What is omicron XE? A look at the new COVID-19 variant spreading outside the U.S.

A new COVID-19 variant has been dubbed “omicron XE” as it makes its way through the United Kingdom.

Driving the news: In recent weeks, the United Kingdom has seen a surge of coronavirus cases, some of which were caused by a hybrid of two omicron strains — BA.1 and BA.2.



Experts have dubbed this hybrid omicron variant as omicron XE.

“It is estimated to spread 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than the original omicron famous for its ease of penetration,” per Bloomberg.

What they’re saying: The World Health Organization has acknowledged the variant and has issued warnings about its transmissibility, saying it spreads much faster compared to previous variants, per NDTV.

Flashback: Leaders in Israel discovered two travelers who had been infected by a variant that was a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious BA.2 (stealth omicron) variants, per Haaretz.



Thailand said it saw a similar variant in recent days, calling it the “BA.2.2” variant.

The bigger picture: Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency, said there’s no major reason to panic over the new variant yet, per NBC Chicago.

