Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

What is omicron XE? A look at the new COVID-19 variant spreading outside the U.S.

Omicron XE is a hybrid of two omicron variant strains

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 5, 2022 5 a.m. MDT
SHARE What is omicron XE? A look at the new COVID-19 variant spreading outside the U.S.
An illustration of the coronavirus.

Omicron XE is a hybrid of two omicron variant strains

Illustration by Michelle Budge

A new COVID-19 variant has been dubbed “omicron XE” as it makes its way through the United Kingdom.

Driving the news: In recent weeks, the United Kingdom has seen a surge of coronavirus cases, some of which were caused by a hybrid of two omicron strains — BA.1 and BA.2.

  • Experts have dubbed this hybrid omicron variant as omicron XE.


Worth noting: “It is estimated to spread 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than the original omicron famous for its ease of penetration,” per Bloomberg.

What they’re saying: The World Health Organization has acknowledged the variant and has issued warnings about its transmissibility, saying it spreads much faster compared to previous variants, per NDTV.

Flashback: Leaders in Israel discovered two travelers who had been infected by a variant that was a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious BA.2 (stealth omicron) variants, per Haaretz.

Related

The bigger picture: Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency, said there’s no major reason to panic over the new variant yet, per NBC Chicago.

  • “This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage,” she said.
  • “Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date,” Hopkins said.
  • “As with other kinds of variant, most will die off relatively quickly.”
Next Up In Coronavirus
9 new COVID-19 symptoms added to this official list
How a set of bed sheets bought at a garage sale led to a mega success story
Pregnant people are at a much higher risk for COVID-19, study finds
New study reveals how we get sick from COVID
The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now
10 unusual COVID-19 symptoms to remember