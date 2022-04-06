China’s COVID-19 outbreak has turned ‘grim’ as Shanghai increases lockdown

China’s recent coronavirus outbreak in the major city of Shanghai remains “extremely grim” amid an ongoing lockdown, a city official said, per The Associated Press.

Driving the news: Gu Honghui, the director of Shanghai’s working group on epidemic control, told local media that Shanghai’s recent coronavirus outbreak was “still running at a high level.”



“The situation is extremely grim,” Gu said, per AP.

Reported COVID-19 cases are about 13,000 per day for the city.

More than 10,000 health workers have been sent to help the city.

About 2,000 of the health workers are from the military, per CNN.

Mass testing has continued within the city.

Some residents have been locked down for weeks inside their homes.

China is working hard to contain the outbreak in Shanghai, extending the recent lockdown to cover all 25 million people living there, per BBC News.

The bigger picture: These measures to contain COVID-19 come as China has worked to implement a “zero-COVID” system.

