CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.



“If you’ve had omicron disease in the last two or three months, that really did boost your immune system quite well,” Walensky said.

She said those individuals can wait two to four months for a second booster (or fourth overall shot).

She added that there are no safety issues associated with another booster shot.

She hinted that another booster shot may be needed in the fall.

Walensky told NBC News that adults who are 50 and older are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine’s fourth shot right now.

The bigger picture: There is still some ongoing discourse about whether a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot is effective at stopping the coronavirus, the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash writes.



Experts are concerned that it will be difficult to keep up with so many booster shots.

Others argue that boosters that target specific variants may be needed in the future.

What they’re saying: “There is a certain diminishing return by giving the same vaccine over and over. We have had enough evolution of this virus that it would make sense to want to try to cover some of the genetic diversity that has been introduced into the mix,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told NPR.

