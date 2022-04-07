Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

A new COVID-19 wave from the BA.2 variant is unlikely, expert confirms

Do you need to worry about a new COVID-19 surge?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 7, 2022 8 a.m. MDT
SHARE A new COVID-19 wave from the BA.2 variant is unlikely, expert confirms
An illustration by the omicron variant.

Do you need to worry about a new COVID-19 surge?

Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

Americans don’t need to worry yet about a new coronavirus wave from the BA.2 variant, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

The news: Gottlieb told CNBC Tuesday that he believes the United States will avoid a spring coronavirus wave from the BA.2 variant, which is a subvariant of the omicron variant.


What he said: “It’s probably not going to be a national wave of infection,” Gottlieb told CNBC.

  • “It’s probably going to be centered in the Northeast, maybe Florida. I think by the time it starts to spread nationally, we’ll already be deep into the summer, and that’ll provide a seasonal backstop,” he said.

Yes, but: Gottlieb said there’s a chance COVID-19 cases are higher right now than believed, since people can get COVID-19 testing at home, which limits data collection of the national numbers.

  • “I think we’re further into this than we perceive,” he said.
Related

The bigger picture: Experts have been debating whether the new BA.2 subvariant will cause a wave in the United States since it started to break out in Europe and Asia, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute, told The Associated Press: “It’s inevitable we will see a BA.2 wave here.”
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said he doesn’t expect there to be another wave of the coronavirus just yet due to natural immunity and the vaccine.
Next Up In Coronavirus
CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot
New COVID-19 symptoms may feel like the cold or flu right now, health officials say
Is Utah ready to rely on wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19?
Protection from the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot wanes quickly, study finds
China’s COVID-19 outbreak has turned ‘grim’ as Shanghai increases lockdown
Is it possible to overuse COVID-19 booster shots?