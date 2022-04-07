This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests.

Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News.



“Specifically, patients had a significantly increased risk of deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot that forms deep in the thigh or the lower leg,” ABC News reports.

There was also an increased chance of experiencing a pulmonary embolism, which is when a blood clot develops in a blood vessel and travels to the arteries in your lungs.

The team of researchers discovered that patients who had COVID-19 were at an increased risk of blood clots in their legs or lungs about three to six months after infection.

What they said: “The findings of this study suggest that covid-19 is a risk factor for deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding,” the researchers said in the study’s abstract.



“These results could impact recommendations on diagnostic and prophylactic strategies against venous thromboembolism after COVID-19.”

The bigger picture: Back in August 2021, there was a debate about whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine or a COVID-19 infection could make you experience blood clots, as I wrote about for the Deseret News.

