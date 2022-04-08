Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 
COVID-19 symptoms doesn’t mean you’re shedding the virus, study finds

The world’s first ‘human challenge’ trial found that there’s no correlation between viral load and symptoms

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 8, 2022 8:30 p.m. MDT
An illustration of COVID-19.

The world’s first “human challenge” trial found that there’s no correlation between viral load and symptoms.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Scientists recently conducted the first human trial of infecting people with the coronavirus and found that COVID-19 symptoms might not be an indication of viral shedding.

What they found: On the surface, the study — published by the scientific journal Nature Medicine — found exactly how little of the coronavirus is needed to infect someone.


Symptoms: The researchers also found that there was no connection between viral shedding and COVID-19 symptoms, per Reuters.

  • The researchers said that COVID-19 symptoms didn’t indicate viral shedding.
  • The study found that “among the 18 participants that caught COVID-19, the severity of symptoms, or whether they developed symptoms at all, had nothing to do with the viral load in their airways,” Reuters reported.

What they said: “There was no correlation between the amount of viral shedding ... and symptom score,” the researchers said in the paper, according to Reuters.

Related

The bigger picture: A study published back in January in the journal Cell identified four factors that could increase your chances of long COVID-19 symptoms.

  • One of those factors was the viral load, or the number of viral droplets in one’s blood, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
