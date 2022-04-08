COVID-19 symptoms doesn’t mean you’re shedding the virus, study finds

Scientists recently conducted the first human trial of infecting people with the coronavirus and found that COVID-19 symptoms might not be an indication of viral shedding.

What they found: On the surface, the study — published by the scientific journal Nature Medicine — found exactly how little of the coronavirus is needed to infect someone.



Scientists found that it only takes one virus droplet — about the size of a human blood cell — to infect us with COVID-19, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

You can read more about the study’s method here.

The researchers said that COVID-19 symptoms didn’t indicate viral shedding.

The study found that “among the 18 participants that caught COVID-19, the severity of symptoms, or whether they developed symptoms at all, had nothing to do with the viral load in their airways,” Reuters reported.

The researchers also found that there was no connection between viral shedding and COVID-19 symptoms, per Reuters.

What they said: “There was no correlation between the amount of viral shedding ... and symptom score,” the researchers said in the paper, according to Reuters.

The bigger picture: A study published back in January in the journal Cell identified four factors that could increase your chances of long COVID-19 symptoms.

