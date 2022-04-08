Omicron XE variant: Why we still don’t know that much about it

European scientists still don’t know much about the new omicron XE variant or its severity.

Driving the news: The new omicron XE variant appears to be a recombinant that combines the newer BA.2 variant of omicron and the original omicron variant strain, as I wrote for the Deseret News.



This recombinant emerged after people were infected with the two strains at the same time.

Recombinants are not uncommon in the pandemic — as we’ve seen with mixed variants like “deltacron” and others.

What they’re saying: “This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage. So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness,” professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s chief medical advisor, told CNBC.

The bigger picture: COVID-19 has hit a lull period in the United States. But cases have surged in China due to the omicron variant, and the U.K. has seen a spike due to omicron and omicron XE.

