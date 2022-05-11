Bill Gates has COVID

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” said Gates via Twitter.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” he said.

According to CNN, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which focuses on public health, has contributed more than $1.75 billion in response to COVID-19.

The foundation finally came “together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work. We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” Gates said in the tweet.

In an interview with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in February, Gates said that while the risk of COVID-19 infections has been reduced, a different pathogen could bring around another pandemic.

“There’s a lot of diseases out there,” he said, per The Hill. “We’ll have another pandemic. It will be another pathogen next time.”

During the interview, he called on the world to invest more in pandemic preparedness for the future.

