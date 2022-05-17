Facebook Twitter
Free COVID at-home tests are available. Here’s how to get them

COVIDTest.gov is offering its third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to all Americans

By Lindsey Harper
   
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits. COVIDTest.gov has reopened and is offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to all Americans.

David Dermer, Associated Press

COVIDTest.gov has reopened and is offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to all Americans. Eight additional test kits are available to order for any household in the United States.

Why it matters: The U.S. COVID-19 death totally has officially surpassed one million, the Deseret News reported. With the most recent omicron variant spreading more easily than earlier variants of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s important to have tests on hand to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

What they’re saying: The Biden administration released a statement on Tuesday regarding omicron and a need for more tests, saying, “As the highly transmissible subvariants of omicron drive a rise in cases in parts of the country, free and accessible tests will help slow the spread of the virus,” per USA Today.

How to access them: If you’re interested in receiving a free COVID-19 test kit, head to COVIDTest.gov and select “Order Free At-Home Tests.”

  • You will be directed to a USPS site where you will need to upload your contact and shipping information.
  • Each residential address can order no more than 8 test kits.
  • Your package should arrive within a week to a week and a half.
