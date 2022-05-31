Where are face masks still required in the United States?

While mask mandates may be gone for the majority of the United States, some local governments and corporations are still cautious regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Why it matters: It’s important to be aware of mask requirements before visiting or traveling to different parts of the country and the world.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks can lower the chances of getting COVID-19 up to 83% as opposed to wearing no mask at all.

Details: According to Fortune, masks are still required on all subways and buses in New York City, as well as on some commuter rail lines.



A mask requirement in Los Angeles County for public transit was recently extended, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, NBC Los Angeles reported.



The requirement applies to travelers on trains, buses and taxis, as well as airports, per NBC.

Major Connecticut and New Jersey hospitals and nursing homes are still requiring masks following the end of the statewide mask mandate, per Hartford Courant.



Dr. Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health of New England, said, “It doesn’t really make sense, especially in the health care environment, to loosen restrictions when we know the virus is spreading more rapidly,” reports Hartford Courant.

Other states also have mask requirements in health care facilities, including California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington, according to AARP.

The bigger picture: NPR reports COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, with over 100,000 new cases reported on average across the country each day.



China began enforcing a zero-COVID-19 policy in April, requiring masks to be worn at all times outside the home, and temporarily closing multiple schools and nonessential businesses again, per World Population Review.

The bottom line: The majority of places do not require you to wear a mask. If you feel safer wearing a mask in public, do so by your own choice.