Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement published by the National Institutes of Health.

Driving the news: Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and boosted twice, is experiencing mild symptoms.



“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home,” the statement said. “Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

Yes, and: He has not been in close contact with Biden or any other senior officials. This is the first time Fauci has tested positive for the virus, according to USA Today.

Background: In addition to advising the president, Fauci, 81, is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He has been the face of the country’s response to the pandemic since 2020, previously advising former President Donald Trump.

State of play: According to ABC News, Fauci was expected to update the Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday on the federal response to the pandemic.

Flashback: In an April interview with PBS’ “Newshour,” Fauci said that the United States is no longer in the pandemic phase of COVID-19. While in conversation with The Washington Post, he clarified that the pandemic is still ongoing.

“The world is still in a pandemic,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that. Don’t anybody get any misinterpretation of that. We are still experiencing a pandemic.”