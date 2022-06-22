Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo has sparked a debate about whether the newest omicron variants are of great concern or not

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies
COVID_14_Website_Illustration.jpg

Illustration of the omicron variant.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies.

Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent.

But this research reveals something more important — the new omicron variants have evolved to target lung cells again, drawing similarities to its origin strains.

Related

What they’re saying: The risk that strains BA.4 and BA.5 pose “to global health is potentially greater than that of original BA.2,” said Dr. Kei Sato, the study’s lead author, per The Guardian.

“It looks as though these things are switching back to the more dangerous form of infection, so going lower down in the lung,” said Dr. Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, per the report.

By the numbers: Earlier in June, the BA.4 and BA.5 only constituted 6% and 7% of all cases in the U.S., respectively. Three weeks later, the BA.5 strain alone makes up 23.5% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 has a hold on 11.4%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.

Related

Do vaccines work?: Industry experts in Japan, scientists in South Africa and researchers at Columbia University all concluded that the vaccines and prior infections offer less protection against the newest strains, BA.4 and BA.5, compared to older omicron strains like BA.1 and BA.2, wrote Betsy Ladyshets for Time magazine.

Worth noting: South Africa has already experienced the wave from the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, which turned out to be less deadly. Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, said the wave may have been less deadly because hospitals were empty and ready to receive patients or because the population already had a strong immunity, whether through vaccines or previous infection, per The Guardian.

Related

Symptoms for omicron can appear from two to 14 days after exposure.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Utah kids as young as 6 months old are getting COVID-19 shots. Why one parent says that’s a relief
The cryptocurrency crash has led to $2T in losses. Here’s what’s behind the big dive
Why a Utah doctor says vaccinating infants and toddlers against COVID-19 should be a ‘no brainer’
COVID-19 at high levels in 5 Utah counties. Here’s what CDC says you need to do
FDA approves vaccines for children as young as 6 months
What a Utah health official says about Florida not offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children