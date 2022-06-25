Does a faint line mean your COVID-19 test is positive?

If you take an at-home rapid COVID-19 test and the line shows up very faintly, does that mean you have COVID? Here’s what we know.

Defining the line: The short answer is yes.



Omai Garner, associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, told the “Today” show that the line shows the presence of “targeted viral proteins.”

Any sort of line on a COVID-19 test, even if it is barely visible, could mean you have COVID-19 and are contagious.

When testing, the COVID-19 proteins adhere to the line and show a band, said Dr. Amy Mathers, associate professor of medicine and pathology and associate director of clinical microbiology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, according to the “Today” show.

If a line shows up on the test at all, that means there are COVID-19 proteins in your nose.

Garner says that the more viral proteins there are in your body, the darker the line on the test will be.

The Food and Drug Administration also states that even a faint line on a test is an indication of COVID-19.

Should you trust an at-home test? Previous reporting by the Deseret News states that one study found that at-home tests provide results with only 64% accuracy.



If you are unsure about your at-home test result, you can take a PCR test, which has about 84% sensitivity.

False negatives: The Deseret News also reports that false negative COVID-19 tests are more common than you might think.



If you are showing symptoms but still testing negative, doctors say this doesn’t necessarily mean you are in the clear.

Even though you have a negative test, you could still be contagious — the viral load might not be strong enough to trigger the test, per the Deseret News. It may take up to five days to get a positive test after exposure to the virus.

False positives: Doctors say that false positive tests are very rare, only happening at a rate of 0.05%, the Deseret News states.

