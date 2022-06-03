Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 3, 2022 | 
Coronavirus

Omicron variants BA.4 and BA. 5 cause surge in deaths and cases in Portugal

After a fifth COVID-19 wave, driven by the new omicron variants, burned through South Africa, the infections are now spreading in Portugal

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
SHARE Omicron variants BA.4 and BA. 5 cause surge in deaths and cases in Portugal
COVID_variant_v3.jpg

Illustration by Michelle Budge, Deseret News

The new omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, are driving a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Portugal.

Driving the news: In Portugal on Wednesday, more than 26,000 new cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths were recorded — the highest number of deaths since February, when 51 people died, per The Guardian. This wave, which began in April, is responsible for 1,455 deaths.

Related

What they’re saying? In a recent report, Ricardo Jorge, of the Public Health Institute, said that the new variants account for 90% of new infections, even though most of the population of Portugal is vaccinated, per Reuters.

  • “Portugal is probably the European country with the highest prevalence of this sub-lineage and this partly explains the high number (of cases) we are seeing,” Health Minister Marta Temido said.

In the U.S.: The subvariants currently make up 6% to 7% of new infections, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve the new COVID-19 vaccine design that works against these newer variants that evade antibodies.

Worth noting: South Africa went through a similar COVID-19 wave, even though 97% of the population had antibodies from vaccination or previous infection.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Another county in Utah is at elevated risk for COVID-19 — see where the CDC says caution needed
Dogs may be better at detecting COVID than some rapid tests
New omicron subvariants BA.4 BA.5 are worrying experts
Food allergies may be correlated with lower COVID-19 infection risk
Are COVID-19 vaccines struggling to keep up with variants?
The CDC says to isolate for 5 days after testing positive for COVID-19. What should you do if you test positive again?