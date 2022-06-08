The U.S. has discarded over 82 million COVID-19 vaccines

In pharmacies and other medical establishments across the United States, over 82 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been thrown away, according to NBC News. This number accounts for over 11% of total vaccines produced by the federal government.

The breakdown: Walmart and CVS were responsible for 25% of the waste, according to Axios.



Rite Aid, Costco and other pharmacies were also reported to have wasted more than 25% of the vaccines they received.

NBC reports that two states — Alaska and Oklahoma — threw away more than a quarter of the vaccines they received. Alaska discarded 27% of the 1 million vaccines received, and Oklahoma discarded 28% of almost 4 million doses.

The Associated Press reports even more waste across the country — 1.5 million doses in Michigan, 1 million in Illinois, 1.45 million in North Carolina and nearly 725,00 doses in Washington.

Why are the shots going to waste? There are several reasons why COVID-19 shots might have to be thrown out.



The Associated Press says that doses get thrown away because they expire, or sometimes they’re wasted due to broken vials or temperature issues.

Other reasons for waste are no-show vaccination appointments, cancellations or open vials expiring, according to NBC.

Vaccination rates: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that out of over 751 million vaccinations distributed, about 589 million doses have been administered.

