The U.S. has discarded over 82 million COVID-19 vaccines

In pharmacies and other medical establishments across the United States, over 82 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been thrown away, according to NBC News. This number accounts for over 11% of total vaccines produced by the federal government.
The breakdown: Walmart and CVS were responsible for 25% of the waste, according to Axios.
- Rite Aid, Costco and other pharmacies were also reported to have wasted more than 25% of the vaccines they received.
- NBC reports that two states — Alaska and Oklahoma — threw away more than a quarter of the vaccines they received. Alaska discarded 27% of the 1 million vaccines received, and Oklahoma discarded 28% of almost 4 million doses.
- The Associated Press reports even more waste across the country — 1.5 million doses in Michigan, 1 million in Illinois, 1.45 million in North Carolina and nearly 725,00 doses in Washington.
Why are the shots going to waste? There are several reasons why COVID-19 shots might have to be thrown out.
- The Associated Press says that doses get thrown away because they expire, or sometimes they’re wasted due to broken vials or temperature issues.
- Other reasons for waste are no-show vaccination appointments, cancellations or open vials expiring, according to NBC.
Vaccination rates: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that out of over 751 million vaccinations distributed, about 589 million doses have been administered.
- In the U.S., 221.6 million people are fully vaccinated.
- Meanwhile, 104 million people in the U.S. have one booster shot, and 15.7 million people have received both boosters, per the CDC.