Here are the CDC’s relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for quarantining

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reevaluated and updated its guidelines for those who are exposed to COVID-19.

In the past, the health agency advised those who are unvaccinated to quarantine for five days post-exposure. Once the symptoms disappeared, the quarantine could end.

What are the updated quarantine guidelines?

Now, unvaccinated individuals are no longer required to quarantine after exposure but are recommended to mask up for 10 days or until they test negative.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Greta Massetti, the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report author, in a press release issued by the CDC.

According to ABC News, these were the guidelines previously issued for those who are vaccinated.

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” said Massetti.

Will other CDC guidelines for COVID-19 also change?

CDC spokesperson Tom Skinner told USA Today that other recommendations should be expected soon.

“CDC is in the process of updating guidance for K-12/ECE, health care settings, high-risk congregate, and travel,” Skinner said. “So as of now, there are no changes to guidance for travel.”