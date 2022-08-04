Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World Health

These 5 symptoms are the most common in omicron

Reinfection is common with the COVID-19 variant omicron. Here are the most common symptoms to look out for

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE These 5 symptoms are the most common in omicron
covidsnakered.jpg

An illustration of omicron.

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

The omicron wave continues as reinfections become more common, with over 650 deaths reported on Aug. 2 and the daily average of COVID-19 related hospitalizations lingering around nearly 6,300, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

“We do not know about the clinical severity of BA.4 and BA.5 in comparison to our other Omicron subvariants,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, per CNN. “But we do know it to be more transmissible and more immune-evading. People with prior infection, even with BA.1 and BA.2, are likely still at risk for BA.4 or BA.5.”

What are the main symptoms of omicron?

A study conducted by researchers in Norway, following an omicron outbreak in November 2021, interviewed over a hundred individuals, with 89% vaccinated but not boosted. It found five symptoms were the most common:

  • Over 80% commonly reported a cough, while 72% experienced a sore throat.
  • A stuffy nose was reported by 78%.
  • Seventy-four percent reported fatigue.
  • Nearly 70% experienced a headache.
  • Only 54% had a fever.

These symptoms, also listed by the CDC, can make the omicron infection look like a common cold.

Is it easier to get reinfected with the new omicron subvariants?

The newer subvariants have the ability to evade immunity from vaccines or prior infections, or both, per the Deseret News.

Since BA.4 and BA.5 have become the dominant strains, Dr. Wesley Long, an experimental pathologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, told CNN that he has seen cases of reinfection.

“I have seen some cases of reinfection with people who had a BA.2 variant in the last few months,” he added. While vaccine immunity helps lower the severity of infection, it doesn’t offer complete protection.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Goodbye social distancing? Changes might be coming to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines
2 early symptoms that show you may have omicron
What are the 5 warning signs that your omicron infection is severe?
Experts say don’t wait around for new COVID-19 vaccine — get the booster
Where does Utah’s fertility rate rank in the region, nationally?
3 signs you might have had omicron without knowing it