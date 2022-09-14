New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says

A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.

Omicron symptoms are also much different than symptoms of the original COVID-19 virus.

A new omicron symptom emerges

Professor Luke O’Neill from Trinity College Dublin in a radio interview in July said that he has seen a new symptom among patients, according to The Independent.

“One extra symptom from BA.5 I saw this morning is night sweats,” O’Neill said. “Isn’t that strange?”

What are the top omicron symptoms?

As I previously reported, omicron subvariants have a shorter incubation period, which is why the symptoms may appear earlier.

The most common omicron-related symptoms are:



Cough.

Fatigue.

Congestion.

Runny nose.

Other common COVID-19 symptoms include:



Fever or chills.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Muscle or body aches.

Headache.

New loss of taste or smell.

Diarrhea.

Can booster shots offer protection?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no evidence that the two new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are more severe than others, but it is clear that immunity acquired through previous infection or vaccination is not as effective against them, as previously reported.

“If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster,’’ CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NPR. ”I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

An additional shot can reduce the risk of dying from the virus.