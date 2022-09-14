Dare to be Different

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 

Fans in the Utah student section wave a banner before a game against Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Utah
University of Utah investigating 2 female students who wore body paint as tops to football game
A university spokesman said the students will also be referred to the Dean of Students for “potential noncriminal sanctions.”
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, listens as Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, addresses the South Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Utah
Sen. Mike Lee has support from 48 GOP senators for his reelection. But one is noticeably missing
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has remained neutral in the race between Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin.
merlin_2939285.jpg
BYU Football
How No. 21 BYU beat a top 10 team at home for the first time since 1990
Cougars held off No. 9 Baylor 26-20 in double overtime at LaVell Edwards Stadium after missing two field goals that would have won the game in regulation and the first overtime.
BYU running back Christopher Brooks looks for running room as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
BYU Football
Will Saturday’s game at Oregon be a ‘defining moment’ for Cougars in 2022?
After Saturday’s double-overtime thriller against Baylor, will Cougars have something left in the tank for No. 25 Oregon this week in Eugene?
BYU players rush the field after beating No. 9 Baylor in double overtime at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Sept. 11, 2022.
BYU Football
What we learned about Big 12-bound BYU in dramatic victory over No. 9 Baylor
In double overtime win over the Bears, the Cougars made a lasting impression.
