The Deseret News has appointed Eric Teel as its new chief financial officer. Teel joins Deseret News most recently from the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University, where, as administrative dean, he was responsible for managing a variety of key areas including finance, personnel and operations.

In Teel’s 25-year career, he has also served as the CFO and a board member for The Cannon Companies, a building materials manufacturing and real estate investing company. Before that, he was CFO at CMX, a company specializing in land planning, civil engineering and sports facility consulting.

Earlier in his career, Teel was the finance manager, later becoming the corporate controller, at VCommerce Corporation, a software development and e-commerce startup. Prior to these roles, he worked as an associate and senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“I’m thrilled to join the remarkable team at the Deseret News,” said Teel. “The company’s brand is iconic, and its mission — being a trusted voice of light and truth — is not only global in its reach but resonates with me personally.”

“I look forward to helping identify and operationalize opportunities that will continue to extend our reach and magnify this voice; one I believe is both unique and very much needed in the world today,” he said.

Teel holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from BYU. Additionally, he has multiple professional certifications, including Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), HR Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and Certified Smart Growth Advisor.