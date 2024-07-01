Lee Benson is pictured at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

By Deseret News PR

The Deseret News and Deseret Magazine have been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists — Utah Headliners Chapter with 24 first place 2024 Utah SPJ Awards.

The Deseret News’ Lee Benson was awarded a lifetime achievement award honoring his more than 50-year career at the Deseret News.

“We have an extremely talented staff that is recognized both regionally and nationally for the tremendous work it does every single day. We appreciate this recognition that shows our commitment to truth and light in a world that often grows dark,” said Doug Wilks, executive editor of the Deseret News.

The photo staff had a particularly impressive evening, taking the top spot in six of the photo award categories. Veteran photographer Laura Seitz was named “Best Photographer”.

The Deseret Magazine was named “Best Magazine” and took top honors in the news and features article categories.

In addition to the 24 first place wins, the Deseret News and Deseret Magazine together earned 18 second place awards, 14 third place awards and nine honorable mentions.

Winners and finalists of the 2024 SPJ Utah Headliners Chapter Winners were recognized Thursday night at the University of Utah’s Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House in Salt Lake City.

Here is a full list of the awards and the stories that earned them:

  • Deseret News
Cpt. Colter Bowman is reunited with his dog, Cinder, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. 45 soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard’s Main Command Post Operational Detachment returned from deployment in support of U.S. European Command operations overseas. | Laura Seitz
Orem High School’s Sophie Campbell, right, celebrates her team’s 4A state volleyball championship win after beating Green Canyon at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. | Laura Seitz
Victoria Vassos, soloist with Ballet WestÕs production of The Nutcracker, is photographed at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Corner Canyon High SchoolÕs Bo Tate causes Bishop Gorman High SchoolÕs QB Micah Alejado to fumble during a non-conference football game at Corner Canyon High school in Draper on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Elliot Ellis, left, Eamon Christiansen and Aiden Muhlestein rally in support of transgender youth at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. A bill to ban transgender surgeries for Utah children and teens, as well as place an indefinite moratorium on new hormonal treatments for minors, was one of the first bills to make its way through the 2023 Utah Legislative session. | Laura Seitz
Patricio Perez is reunited with his mother, Rosa Acuna, of Chil, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The two had not seen one another in a year and a half. Salt Lake City International Airport officials projected about 30,000 people would head through the airport's front doors and through Transportation Security Administration lines on Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to the Thursday holiday. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People attend the Stand with Israel rally at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The rally was held on the fifth day of fighting following the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Saturday, which killed an estimated 1,200 people, including at least 22 Americans, among them children and elders. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Maeser Prep’s Sean Babcock (25) goes down while trying to stop Saint Joseph Catholic High School in the 2A soccer state championship game at American First Field in Sandy on Friday, May 12, 2023. | Laura Seitz
Thierry Fischer, the music director of the Utah Symphony, conducts during a rehearsal at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Fischer concludes his 14 years with the symphony this weekend. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Capitol groundskeeper Mike Nielson clears a walkway during a blizzard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Utah received record-breaking snow accumulation in the 2023 winter. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
INN Between resident Paul Youngblood is cared for by death doula Kimberly Peterson, No One Dies Alone volunteer Amy Leininger and his grandson, Sylys Dye, at the INN in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Youngblood, who had been homeless for six years and was battling heart failure, came to the facility to die. Youngblood died peacefully at the inn with a death doula by his side. | Deseret News
Nurse Chaplain Lauren Cetlin gives Jon OÕRourke a massage in his room at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. OÕRourke became homeless after his career as a plumber ended. Prescribed painkillers knocked down the pain but let his body erode even more. HeÕs been told that his heart failure is terminal. OÕRourkeÕs health needs became more than the INN was licensed for and was transferred to a nursing facility. | Deseret News
INN Between residents pay their respects as Wiscombe MemorialÕs Bryce Beesley removes Paul Youngblood from the facility on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Youngblood had been a resident at the INN since April. | Deseret News
INN Between resident Linea Trottier is comforted by resident, Taylor Moore, during a memorial service for her sister, Lisa Trottier, at the INN Between in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The INN Between provides medical respite and end-of-life care for the homeless. Lisa and Linea Trottier moved to the INN after extensive hospital stays. They lost their apartment and were on the brink of homelessness before moving into the inn. Lisa Trottier was the 114th resident at the inn to die since it first opened in 2015. | Deseret News
Death doula Kimberly Peterson, center, tries to compose herself as Paul YoungbloodÕs grandson Sylys Dye and YoungbloodÕs hospice nurse Lori Mills discuss arrangements as they prepared for his imminent death at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Peterson's role as doula includes helping ensure that a person's final wishes are honored. | Deseret News
Rita Orosco caresses the urn containing her son Issaac ChavezÕs remains at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Issaac, who passed away at 38-years-old, was in hospice care at The INN Between just under a month before going to a hospital where he died of lung cancer. Chavez chose to live on the streets, but agreed to stay at his motherÕs home one night a week so that she knew he was fed and slept in a real bed. | Deseret News
Kellie Mieremet, community engagement manager at The INN Between, sits vigil at Paul YoungbloodÕs death bed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Youngblood died three days later. | Deseret News
No One Dies Alone (NODA) volunteer Amy Leininger sit vigil with Paul Youngblood at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. | Deseret News
No One Dies Alone volunteer Amy Leininger sits with Paul Youngblood at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, as his grandson, Sylys Dye pets one of the inn's feline residents. Sylys was YoungbloodÕs only relative who visited him at the end of his life. | Deseret News
Death doula Kimberly Peterson shutters Paul YoungbloodÕs room following his death at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The room will remain closed for three days as a show of respect. | Deseret News
Chuck Layton, who recently had all of his toes amputated due to frostbite he endured while homeless this winter, hugs his brother Kevin Layton during a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Point Fairpark by Switchpoint, a deeply affordable housing project that will provide housing to 100 formerly homeless individuals including the Layton brothers, in Salt Lake City. in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Point Fairpark will have secure entrances, ADA-compliant units and on-site support services for veterans and seniors. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Specialist Daniel Toledo of West Haven is greeted by his daughters, Audrey and Charlotte, and wife Tayler at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Toledo had to leave for deployment 9 days after Charlotte was born. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
A group of young people leave the cemetery following graveside services in La Verkin, Washington County, for members of the Haight and Earl families. Tausha Haight, her 17-year-old daughter Macie, 12-year-old daughter Brilee, 7-year-old twins Sienna and Ammon, 4-year-old son Gavin and Height's mother Gail Earl were laid to rest in the La Verkin City Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A woman talks on her phone as she gently caresses a photo of one of the thousands of soldiers lost in battle with Russia over many years of conflict in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A sinkhole caused by flooding from spring runoff is seen on Orchard Ridge Lane in Kaysville on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Miguel Jimenez and Andy McNeil chat in McNeil’s garage as water from snowmelt rushes past them on Killyons Lane in Emigration Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
BYU midfielder Bella Folino (22) celebrates her goal with teammates against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. BYU won 4-3. | Jeffrey D. Allred
Utah head coach Amy Hogue is soaked with water after winning the NCAA softball Super Regional between Utah and San Diego State at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 28, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Spanish Fork’s Ellie Olson and Lia Higginson collide while reaching for a catch during the 5A softball championship game against Bountiful at the Miller Park Complex in Provo on Friday, May 26, 2023. Spanish Fork won 8-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Maple Mountain goalie Anya Gulley tries to make a save on the shot by Bountiful in 5A semifinals girls soccer championship in Sandy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Gov. Spencer Cox shoots hoops with Lincoln Elementary School fourth graders after they came to the Governor’s Mansion to help decorate a Christmas tree in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Julie Gommon and Doug Koogle, who are homeless, hug while cleaning up their camp at Herman Franks Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Both Gommon and Koogle said they would live in a sanctioned campsite for people experiencing homelessness if one existed. The Salt Lake County Health Department regularly conducts camp abatements. | Laura Seitz
