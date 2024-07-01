Lee Benson is pictured at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

The Deseret News and Deseret Magazine have been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists — Utah Headliners Chapter with 24 first place 2024 Utah SPJ Awards.

The Deseret News’ Lee Benson was awarded a lifetime achievement award honoring his more than 50-year career at the Deseret News.

“We have an extremely talented staff that is recognized both regionally and nationally for the tremendous work it does every single day. We appreciate this recognition that shows our commitment to truth and light in a world that often grows dark,” said Doug Wilks, executive editor of the Deseret News.

The photo staff had a particularly impressive evening, taking the top spot in six of the photo award categories. Veteran photographer Laura Seitz was named “Best Photographer”.

The Deseret Magazine was named “Best Magazine” and took top honors in the news and features article categories.

In addition to the 24 first place wins, the Deseret News and Deseret Magazine together earned 18 second place awards, 14 third place awards and nine honorable mentions.

Winners and finalists of the 2024 SPJ Utah Headliners Chapter Winners were recognized Thursday night at the University of Utah’s Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House in Salt Lake City.

Here is a full list of the awards and the stories that earned them:

Deseret News

Best newsletter:



1st, State of Faith, Kelsey Dallas.





3rd, On the Trail, Samuel Benson.



Best photographer:



1st, Laura Seitz.

1 of 20 Cpt. Colter Bowman is reunited with his dog, Cinder, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. 45 soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard’s Main Command Post Operational Detachment returned from deployment in support of U.S. European Command operations overseas. | Laura Seitz 2 of 20 Orem High School’s Sophie Campbell, right, celebrates her team’s 4A state volleyball championship win after beating Green Canyon at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. | Laura Seitz 3 of 20 Victoria Vassos, soloist with Ballet WestÕs production of The Nutcracker, is photographed at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 4 of 20 Corner Canyon High SchoolÕs Bo Tate causes Bishop Gorman High SchoolÕs QB Micah Alejado to fumble during a non-conference football game at Corner Canyon High school in Draper on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 5 of 20 Elliot Ellis, left, Eamon Christiansen and Aiden Muhlestein rally in support of transgender youth at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. A bill to ban transgender surgeries for Utah children and teens, as well as place an indefinite moratorium on new hormonal treatments for minors, was one of the first bills to make its way through the 2023 Utah Legislative session. | Laura Seitz 6 of 20 Patricio Perez is reunited with his mother, Rosa Acuna, of Chil, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The two had not seen one another in a year and a half. Salt Lake City International Airport officials projected about 30,000 people would head through the airport's front doors and through Transportation Security Administration lines on Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to the Thursday holiday. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 7 of 20 People attend the Stand with Israel rally at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The rally was held on the fifth day of fighting following the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Saturday, which killed an estimated 1,200 people, including at least 22 Americans, among them children and elders. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 8 of 20 Maeser Prep’s Sean Babcock (25) goes down while trying to stop Saint Joseph Catholic High School in the 2A soccer state championship game at American First Field in Sandy on Friday, May 12, 2023. | Laura Seitz 9 of 20 Thierry Fischer, the music director of the Utah Symphony, conducts during a rehearsal at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Fischer concludes his 14 years with the symphony this weekend. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 10 of 20 Capitol groundskeeper Mike Nielson clears a walkway during a blizzard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Utah received record-breaking snow accumulation in the 2023 winter. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 11 of 20 INN Between resident Paul Youngblood is cared for by death doula Kimberly Peterson, No One Dies Alone volunteer Amy Leininger and his grandson, Sylys Dye, at the INN in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Youngblood, who had been homeless for six years and was battling heart failure, came to the facility to die. Youngblood died peacefully at the inn with a death doula by his side. | Deseret News 12 of 20 Nurse Chaplain Lauren Cetlin gives Jon OÕRourke a massage in his room at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. OÕRourke became homeless after his career as a plumber ended. Prescribed painkillers knocked down the pain but let his body erode even more. HeÕs been told that his heart failure is terminal. OÕRourkeÕs health needs became more than the INN was licensed for and was transferred to a nursing facility. | Deseret News 13 of 20 INN Between residents pay their respects as Wiscombe MemorialÕs Bryce Beesley removes Paul Youngblood from the facility on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Youngblood had been a resident at the INN since April. | Deseret News 14 of 20 INN Between resident Linea Trottier is comforted by resident, Taylor Moore, during a memorial service for her sister, Lisa Trottier, at the INN Between in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The INN Between provides medical respite and end-of-life care for the homeless. Lisa and Linea Trottier moved to the INN after extensive hospital stays. They lost their apartment and were on the brink of homelessness before moving into the inn. Lisa Trottier was the 114th resident at the inn to die since it first opened in 2015. | Deseret News 15 of 20 Death doula Kimberly Peterson, center, tries to compose herself as Paul YoungbloodÕs grandson Sylys Dye and YoungbloodÕs hospice nurse Lori Mills discuss arrangements as they prepared for his imminent death at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Peterson's role as doula includes helping ensure that a person's final wishes are honored. | Deseret News 16 of 20 Rita Orosco caresses the urn containing her son Issaac ChavezÕs remains at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Issaac, who passed away at 38-years-old, was in hospice care at The INN Between just under a month before going to a hospital where he died of lung cancer. Chavez chose to live on the streets, but agreed to stay at his motherÕs home one night a week so that she knew he was fed and slept in a real bed. | Deseret News 17 of 20 Kellie Mieremet, community engagement manager at The INN Between, sits vigil at Paul YoungbloodÕs death bed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Youngblood died three days later. | Deseret News 18 of 20 No One Dies Alone (NODA) volunteer Amy Leininger sit vigil with Paul Youngblood at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. | Deseret News 19 of 20 No One Dies Alone volunteer Amy Leininger sits with Paul Youngblood at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, as his grandson, Sylys Dye pets one of the inn's feline residents. Sylys was YoungbloodÕs only relative who visited him at the end of his life. | Deseret News 20 of 20 Death doula Kimberly Peterson shutters Paul YoungbloodÕs room following his death at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The room will remain closed for three days as a show of respect. | Deseret News