Last year, 19 Utah educators and six businesses that support education in the Beehive State were celebrated during the 2024 Honors in Education Gala.

For the third consecutive year, the Deseret News seeks nominations for teachers, school administrators and educators for the Honors in Education Awards.

Anyone can nominate an outstanding K-12 educator — or business — in the state of Utah who:

Demonstrates exceptional skill and dedication in their work

Makes a positive and lasting impact in their community

Is recognized as a standout among their peers

Nominations can be submitted by May 8, 2025, by completing this form (deseret.com/honorsineducation)

These nominations are an important way to recognize those making a meaningful impact in education in the state but who often go unnoticed.

Honorees will be celebrated at the Honors in Education Gala on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. This is a ticketed event honoring outstanding educators and the businesses that support them.

Honors in Education Awards and Gala are sponsored by the Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Foundation.

Last year, 19 Utah educators and six businesses that support education in the Beehive State were celebrated during the 2024 Honors in Education Gala.

The educators honored in 2024 teach in 11 school districts, one public charter school and one private school. Some were rising teachers while one of the honorees, Payson High School educator Sherry Heaps, has taught for 48 years. One of the honorees, Viewmont High School teacher Carly Maloney, also is the Utah State Board of Education’s 2024 Teacher of the Year.

The Honors in Education Awards and Gala was created to support Utah first lady Abby Cox’s Show Up for Teachers initiative that elevates the teaching profession in Utah. The Deseret News is proud to partner with this important initiative to support teachers.

About the Deseret News

The Deseret News is Utah’s oldest newspaper and the Beehive State’s longest continuously operating business. Its primary focus is digital and its reach is national and global, with over half of online readers living outside of Utah.