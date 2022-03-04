Editorials

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Opinion
Biden hit the right notes on Ukraine; but he lost an opportunity to say more to unite us
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
March 2, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
People lie in a Kyiv subway station, seeking shelter from bombs.
Opinion
Opinion: Why the attack on Ukraine should concern all Americans
Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a threat to NATO and the West. It should wake Americans from their partisan pettiness.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 24, 2022 3:18 p.m. MST
A pharmacist prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Opinion
Opinion: Why vaccines will emerge as the biggest lesson of the pandemic
Humans have the potential to conquer amazing obstacles, even to fight a virus previously unknown to the world.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 23, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
A cat runs past a man pausing before crossing with his family to Ukrainian government controlled areas from pro-Russian areas in Ukraine.
Opinion
Opinion: Why you should care about Ukraine
A major war there would be impossible to contain, and would come with consequences for the rest of the world.
By Jay Evensen
Feb 22, 2022 8:11 p.m. MST
Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact areas from shells that landed close to their positions during the night on a front line outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.
Opinion
Opinion: How war in Ukraine could hit Americans
The U.S. has never experienced an all-out war on computers and infrastructure. This could threaten businesses, banks and the health care industry.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 14, 2022 5:18 p.m. MST
Workers load giant signs on to a truck in Olympic Square in Salt Lake City the day after the closing ceremony of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics.
Opinion
Opinion: Time to rally behind another Utah Olympics
The state should embrace the chance to bring back the magic that put Utah in the center of the world’s focus for 17 days.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 9, 2022 9:27 a.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Opinion: How much should Utah lawmakers cut taxes?
During volatile and uncertain times, the best footsteps are careful ones where tax cuts are concerned, and bold ones concerning one-time funding needs.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 2, 2022 9:05 a.m. MST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, center, greets Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, and Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, at the end of a media conference at NATO headquarters.
Opinion
Opinion: How intense partisanship in the U.S. could hurt Ukraine
Republicans and Democrats need to unite behind efforts to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 26, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
merlin_2900089.jpg
Opinion
How Salt Lake City’s mayor showed grace under fire
Mayor Erin Mendenhall had every reason to be angry at state lawmakers in her State of the City address Tuesday, but she exhibited none of it.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 25, 2022 9:49 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his State of the State address in the Utah House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Here’s what Gov. Cox got right/wrong in his State of the State speech
Utah’s chief executive could have been stronger on COVID-19, but his speech set an important tone of seriousness at a time of unfounded conspiracies and harmful rhetoric
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 21, 2022 4:06 p.m. MST
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, pictured here in April 2021, said she had “no regrets” for her push for a mask mandate to protect Salt Lake City citizens.
Opinion
Opinion: A sad moment for Utah’s lawmakers
They wasted little time this week in showing they have scant respect for the omicron variant or the way it is spreading through the state.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 18, 2022 5:58 p.m. MST
Katie Nelson wears a mask with photos of her child on it as she rallies in support of school mask mandates.
Opinion
Opinion: The omicron surge makes a mask mandate necessary
It’s a minimally restrictive measure to protect the public during a surge, while allowing the economy to remain open.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 11, 2022 10:54 a.m. MST
AP21362571407638.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: One year later, we still can’t agree on basic facts of Jan. 6
It was an unprecedented attack, but it wasn’t the leading edge of a larger coup attempt. However, if similar things happen after the election in ’22 or ’24, the nation would be in grave danger.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 5, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Teresa Hui poses for a selfie in front of a 2022 sign displayed in Times Square, New York.
Opinion
Opinion: Welcome to a new year of uncertainty
The virus still rages, inflation and crime are surging, and yet the economy is booming. Which way will the new year go?
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Dec 31, 2021 8:49 a.m. MST
A college baseball player fields a ball with the NCAA logo behind him.
Opinion
Opinion: It’s time to reinvent college sports
The ultimate solution may be to create a system of athletics quite different from the one with which Americans, and millions of proud alumni, are accustomed.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 21, 2021 4:23 p.m. MDT
A woman holds a Bible as she prays on the front steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2012.
Opinion
Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in religious freedom case sidesteps the main issue
Americans should celebrate a ruling that recognizes Catholic Social Services can, at least for now, remain true to its core beliefs.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 18, 2021 2:33 p.m. MDT
Protesters chant as they march after a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Opinion
Why new ‘Juneteenth’ national holiday stands for hope
We are aware of the arguments that such a holiday would cost millions as workers take the day off. But the holiday — already observed in many states — would be an important step toward healing a nation’s wounds.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 16, 2021 10:24 p.m. MDT
Dixie State University’s football stadium in St. George is pictured on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Opinion
Opinion: It’s time to support the proposed new name for Dixie State
Adjusting to a new name takes time. But the long-term benefits of this proposed name change are well-worth the short-term pain.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 15, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
NAACP president Derek Johnson in Salt Lake City with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Opinion
Opinion: Church initiatives with NAACP are an example to the nation needed now more than ever
The natural pathway out of unequal opportunities is two-fold: A change in attitudes and an increase in exceptional educational opportunities for Black students.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 15, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
A rainbow pride flag is shown in a crowd outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
Opinion
Opinion: A troubling backtrack by the Biden administration on religious rights
This case would be a vehicle for courts to craft a careful compromise that protects the free exercise of religion while protecting people from undue discrimination.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 11, 2021 2:10 p.m. MDT
AP21159541360533.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: All Americans should follow Manchin’s quest for something better
Democracies don’t prosper when twinned with raw power.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 8, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Bennet Gibson points at the low water levels in the Weber River in Utah in 2021.
Opinion
Opinion: Gov. Spencer Cox is right — it’s time to pray for an end to drought
The time will come again to debate policy actions surrounding water in Utah. For now, however, the situation is so dire that only a higher power can help.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 4, 2021 2:42 p.m. MDT
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Opinion
Naomi Osaka has opened the door to a much-needed discussion about mental health
It’s time now for sports and all other aspects of society to respond by developing a greater awareness of mental challenges and discussing how to erase their associated stigmas.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
June 1, 2021 3:47 p.m. MDT
