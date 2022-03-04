Editorials
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a threat to NATO and the West. It should wake Americans from their partisan pettiness.
Humans have the potential to conquer amazing obstacles, even to fight a virus previously unknown to the world.
A major war there would be impossible to contain, and would come with consequences for the rest of the world.
The U.S. has never experienced an all-out war on computers and infrastructure. This could threaten businesses, banks and the health care industry.
The state should embrace the chance to bring back the magic that put Utah in the center of the world’s focus for 17 days.
During volatile and uncertain times, the best footsteps are careful ones where tax cuts are concerned, and bold ones concerning one-time funding needs.
Republicans and Democrats need to unite behind efforts to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall had every reason to be angry at state lawmakers in her State of the City address Tuesday, but she exhibited none of it.
Utah’s chief executive could have been stronger on COVID-19, but his speech set an important tone of seriousness at a time of unfounded conspiracies and harmful rhetoric
They wasted little time this week in showing they have scant respect for the omicron variant or the way it is spreading through the state.
It’s a minimally restrictive measure to protect the public during a surge, while allowing the economy to remain open.
It was an unprecedented attack, but it wasn’t the leading edge of a larger coup attempt. However, if similar things happen after the election in ’22 or ’24, the nation would be in grave danger.
The virus still rages, inflation and crime are surging, and yet the economy is booming. Which way will the new year go?
The ultimate solution may be to create a system of athletics quite different from the one with which Americans, and millions of proud alumni, are accustomed.
Americans should celebrate a ruling that recognizes Catholic Social Services can, at least for now, remain true to its core beliefs.
We are aware of the arguments that such a holiday would cost millions as workers take the day off. But the holiday — already observed in many states — would be an important step toward healing a nation’s wounds.
Adjusting to a new name takes time. But the long-term benefits of this proposed name change are well-worth the short-term pain.
The natural pathway out of unequal opportunities is two-fold: A change in attitudes and an increase in exceptional educational opportunities for Black students.
This case would be a vehicle for courts to craft a careful compromise that protects the free exercise of religion while protecting people from undue discrimination.
Democracies don’t prosper when twinned with raw power.
The time will come again to debate policy actions surrounding water in Utah. For now, however, the situation is so dire that only a higher power can help.
It’s time now for sports and all other aspects of society to respond by developing a greater awareness of mental challenges and discussing how to erase their associated stigmas.
Cox, presiding over a state with one of the most successful COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the nation, added clarity to what had been an unclear situation.
Sadly, many Americans, including in Utah, have been disrespecting this founding principle.
Remove politics from the decision, and it seems leaving only a residual force in the region is the logical conclusion.
Salt Lake City’s action on mask mandate is the right move and reflects Utah’s values: Local expertise
What Utah needs right now is cooperation between state and local leaders to ensure the true endgame for this pandemic plays out quickly and successfully.
We’re all so close to being done. And perhaps because of that, it’s increasingly more difficult to stay the course.
Earmarks are being called a more friendly term apparently intended to confuse people with short memories.
Utah offers a solid foundation of principle for the Biden administration to draw on to fix the crisis.
When it comes to delivering vaccines to the public, Utah is well ahead of whatever people along the Potomac are trying to mandate.
The Legislature missed a chance to take care of long-term threats to Utahns
Instead of being tossed in with pandemic relief, the minimum wage debate will be heard another day. That’s better for America
Amid the heartbreak of 500,000 deaths, recent weeks have also seen an upswing in good news about the pandemic. Here’s some of the best.
Senate leaders should assign HB278, the bill that would start a name change process at Dixie State University, to a committee immediately.
Biden could go a long way toward restoring confidence in America by showing respect for religious freedom.
Back in November, the court’s majority said that, “in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”
Younger Americans are more likely to say U.S. citizens have fewer freedoms than other countries. They may be right.
Little steps matter, and Utah could again be leader in an effort to keep pornography’s harmful effects at bay.
Students, faculty and alumni of the university in southern Utah say the name Dixie is hurting their prospects for a bright future.
At a time of social and political unrest in this nation, Dr. King’s request to “make real the promises of democracy” finds particular application.
After a year in a pandemic, it may seem counterintuitive for Utah’s newly sworn-in Gov. Spencer Cox to face coffers flush with money, but he does.
A new administration has much to do. We believe it’s up to the task.
Our system of laws worked as shaken lawmakers emerged to restore confidence in free and fair elections.
It’s time for all Americans to eschew what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday and to return to traditions that honor the rule of law even above the wishes of a president who claims he was wronged.
Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens have said they will vote to challenge the confirmation of the Electoral College vote in a joint session Wednesday. Their objections are flawed.
The year reminded us that the bright beacons of compassion, service, innovation and commitment to the common good are lights that are most powerful in the darkest of times.