Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Education

Former superintendent David S. Doty, right, and members of the Canyons School Board listen as residents voice their opinions on April 17, 2012.
Utah
Is this the year local school board races in Utah get their due?
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
By Marjorie Cortez
March 4, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
merlin_2910918.jpg
Education
BYU-Malibu? Pepperdine-Provo?: Inside the comity between two of America’s most religious campuses
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 12:39 p.m. MST
High school students are applauded during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2022 semifinalists
Born from an idea in 1962, the program brings recognition to high school students in 15 different fields of study.
By Deseret News
March 2, 2022 9:56 a.m. MST
The Canyons School District offices are pictured in Sandy on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Utah
Amid outcry over ‘pornographic material,’ Canyons School District revamps its book review policy
Under the new Canyons School District policy, parents, guardians, school administrators and members of the board of education can request local reviews of books.
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 28, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
Nikki Ward, principal of St. John the Baptist Elementary School, places an ash cross on student Ada Harlan’s forehead.
Utah
Utah lawmakers vote down school choice proposal
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 28, 2022 6 p.m. MST
merlin_2910608.jpg
Utah
Will lawmakers expand full-day kindergarten options for kids across the state?
$12.2 million in funding won’t support programs statewide but it will keep the effort moving for expanding full-day kindergarten options, Senate leader says.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 25, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Eighth grade students at Mount Jordan Middle School in Sandy work in their dual language class on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Utah
Who should approve K-12 curriculum? State lawmakers, federal officials rank last, poll says
New Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll says local school boards should have the primary role in approving curriculum in K-12 schools
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 25, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
A scene is shown from an animated story by BYU students about two pirates overwhelmed by their fear of a baby Kraken.
Education
What do BYU, a sea monster and an Emmy nomination have in common?
Ethan Briscoe never would have earned a student Emmy nomination at next month’s College Television Awards without some divine intervention.
By Tad Walch
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
2022 Sterling Scholars: Wasatch Region
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Wasatch Region.
By Deseret News
Feb 24, 2022 1:43 p.m. MST
Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
2022 Sterling Scholars: Southwest Region
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Southwest Region.
By Deseret News
Feb 24, 2022 1:43 p.m. MST
Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
2022 Sterling Scholars: Southeast Region
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Southeast Region.
By Deseret News
Feb 24, 2022 1:42 p.m. MST
Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
2022 Sterling Scholars: Northeast Region
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Northeast Region.
By Deseret News
Feb 24, 2022 1:42 p.m. MST
Sterling Scholar Finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
2022 Sterling Scholars: Central Region
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Central Region.
By Deseret News
Feb 24, 2022 1:42 p.m. MST
Second grade students are pictured through the window of their classroom at Nibley Park School.
Utah
Why Utah GOP House leaders propose dropping income tax earmark for public education
Plan for constitutional amendment could also end sales tax on food
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 22, 2022 3:26 p.m. MST
28253201.jpeg
Utah
Police to BYU students: Don’t make rocket fuel in your dorm
A BYU student living in Heritage Halls had been making “homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball,” police said.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 22, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
Park City High School in Park City, Utah.
Utah
How the Park City school board responded to swastika, racial slur found in Jewish teacher’s classroom
The school board says educating against hatred will always be a priority.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 17, 2022 4:51 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference at PBS Utah at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah governor says he’ll veto controversial school choice voucher bill. Here’s why
Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters during his monthly PBS Utah news conference that even though he supports a school choice voucher system, he would veto HB331, the Hope Scholarship bill — saying now is not the time.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 17, 2022 2:23 p.m. MST
Shelby Averett, STEM Action Center communications manager, sets up The Science of Stress Relief backpacks for a press event.
Utah
‘The science of stress relief': New Utah partnership seeks to provide kids with resources for stress
Stress relief backpacks available for checkout at local libraries
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 16, 2022 11:02 a.m. MST
Ethna Reid helps students with their cursive handwriting during class at the Reid School in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah school choice moves ahead as opponents question state money going to faith-based schools
Sponsor of Hope Scholarship bill says state funding would follow the student but opponents say it may run afoul of Utah Constitution.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 15, 2022 3:50 p.m. MST
Image_from_iOS__1_.jpg
Perspective
Wealth provides advantages. How do we make the playing field a little more fair?
A poor people’s box would unite low income and working class white people and minorities around the common cause of eliminating class inequality.
By Mya Jaradat
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2688875.jpg
Utah
Graffiti of swastika, N-word found under desk in Jewish teacher’s Park City classroom
Park City High School’s principal sent a letter to the community saying there have been “multiple incidents” of hate speech in recent weeks.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 11, 2022 4:49 p.m. MST
merlin_2907814.jpg
Utah
Utah public schools closer to providing free period products in restrooms
Utah Senate voted to support bill requiring products in unisex or female restrooms.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 10, 2022 4:21 p.m. MST
Earthquake damage West Lake STEM Junior High School in West Valley City is pictured on March 31, 2020.
Utah
These 119 schools are at risk of ‘significant earthquake damage.’ Here’s why
A new state and federal report found 119 structures on Utah public school campuses susceptible to significant earthquake damage during even low shaking.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 10, 2022 11:01 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
BYU_Y_Mountain_10_11_17_Nate_Edwards.jpg
Faith
Office for Civil Rights dismisses complaint against BYU
BYU is exempt from Title IX regulations associated with LGBTQ-related complaint.
By Tad Walch
Feb 10, 2022 6:53 a.m. MST
A statue of Utah Valley University’s Wolverine mascot wears a mask on the campus in Orem.
Utah
Plan for $300M scholarship endowment on track after Utah’s exit from student loan processing
Scholarship endowment would be funded by sale of $1.2 billion student loan portfolio
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 9, 2022 5:46 p.m. MST
28631567.jpeg
Utah
Nintendo president to keynote University of Utah commencement
Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America was announced as the University of Utah’s commencement speaker. He is a 1984 graduate of the U.
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 8, 2022 1:52 p.m. MST
Students from St. John the Baptist Elementary, a private school, head back to class.
Utah
Call it a voucher or a scholarship. Utah school choice proposal sparks controversy
State funds could flow to private schools under proposed scholarship, educators oppose a voucher program
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 7, 2022 5:31 p.m. MST
Photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York.
Education
Who is responsible for monitoring kids’ social media use? Government? Schools? Parents?
New poll says parents, social media companies and lawmakers should play a greater role in monitoring social media.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 7, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Utah
First bills signed by Gov. Cox this session include ending the Test to Stay program for schools
The bills included the end to the pandemic-prompted “test to stay” program for schools, as well as several budget bills. With the governor’s signature, they now become law.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 3, 2022 10:36 a.m. MST
New_culture_war_morrene_.jpg
Politics
Schools are the new battleground in the culture wars. Could it define the midterms?
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Craig Scott talks about surviving the Columbine High School shooting and emotional resilience.
Utah
Columbine survivor uses tragedy to start ‘chain reaction of kindness’
Craig Scott has harnessed the weight of his grief to carry on his sister’s legacy of kindness and compassion and positively impact the lives of millions of people along the way.
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 2, 2022 4:28 p.m. MST
Emily Richard and others in the orchestra class at Alta High School in Sandy rehearse on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Education
Parents, do you hate writing that school fees check? It might go away
The Utah bill would prohibit schools from charging curricular fees.
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
Second grade students are pictured through the window of their classroom at Nibley Park School.
Utah
Utah allowing state workers time off to substitute teach in public, private schools
More than 100 employees respond to Gov. Spencer Cox’s executive order within hours
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 31, 2022 12:03 p.m. MST
merlin_2905504.jpg
Education
Is book banning sweeping the nation? Seattle school drops ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ over racism concerns
National library groups report book banning efforts are on the rise and are denying young people the freedom to explore a broad range of viewpoints and ideas.
By Art Raymond
Jan 28, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, speaks during the Utah legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah lawmaker scraps controversial school curriculum ‘transparency’ bill amid pushback
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
By Ashley Imlay
Jan 28, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press event in Tyler, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2021.
Education
Do parents deserve their own bill of rights?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reveals plan during reelection campaign, says it protects parents’ right to control children’s education and health care.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, presents SB114, Public School Curriculum Requirements, during a Senate Education Committee meeting.
Utah
2 bills intended to give parents more say in school curriculum expose rift between educators, parents rights organization
“Teachers are done being in the center of political issues,” a teachers union leader told Utah lawmakers.
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 27, 2022 7:37 p.m. MST
merlin_2905002.jpg
Utah
New $5 million University of Utah investment fund set to turbocharge startups and real-world student experiences
The investment fund backed by Utah philanthropists Tim and Joan Fenton is aiming to not only back startups coming out of the University of Utah network but also give students real-world experience in analyzing and vetting the companies most worthy of venture investment.
By Art Raymond
Jan 27, 2022 9 a.m. MST
merlin_2905124.jpg
Utah
After a pandemic slump, Girl Scouts hope to sweeten cookie sales with a new flavor — Adventurefuls
In an apparent effort to ensure the debate over the best Girl Scout cookie remains eternally unsettled, the troops this year are introducing a new, brownie-inspired flavor.
By Zakary Sonntag
Jan 26, 2022 9:45 p.m. MST
merlin_2821572.jpg
Utah
New charges: BYU professor engaged in ‘ecclesiastical abuse’ to sexually abuse 3 students
Michael James Clay, 47, is now charged with seven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, involving three students between 2017 and 2020. He had originally faced only two counts until the charges were amended earlier this month.
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 26, 2022 11:37 a.m. MST
a student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Md.
Utah
The SAT is going digital and will be an hour shorter. What’s the impact for Utah students?
The digital format may help more students access testing but growing numbers of colleges and universities are moving to “test optional” admission practices, including many schools in Utah.
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 26, 2022 10:43 a.m. MST
The Capitol in Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Utah
Should Utah schools be required to provide free period products for students? A bill is on its way to the House
Many girls miss school or suffer health risks when they don’t have access to period products, lawmaker says.
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 25, 2022 5:34 p.m. MST
A student looks at questions.
Education
The SAT is going digital (and it’s getting shorter)
What to know about the new SAT exam plan.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 25, 2022 10:46 a.m. MST
merlin_2904434.jpg
Utah
‘Test to stay’ bill passes, letting state leaders — not schools — decide when to shift students online during COVID-19 outbreaks
Absent test data, what metrics will schools use to make their case?
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 24, 2022 11:31 a.m. MST
merlin_2903856.jpg
Education
Quinoa. It’s tricky to spell, but BYU researchers think it’s an answer to global food security
Cultivating hybridized quinoa strains could make for a viable crop in communities where climate issues threaten food security.
By Zakary Sonntag
Jan 22, 2022 9 p.m. MST
The block Y on Y Mountain above Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, is shown in a 2013 photo.
Education
BYU responds to federal investigation of its LGBTQ policies
Office of Civil Rights Assistant Secretary Catherine Lhamon reaffirmed in a letter to BYU’s president that BYU is exempt in 15 areas of Title IX.
By Tad Walch
Jan 20, 2022 7:09 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the Utah House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Watch: Here’s what Utah Gov. Cox had to say in his 2022 State of State speech
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox delivered his second State of the State speech Thursday evening, the third day of the Utah Legislature’s 2022 general session.
By Katie McKellar
Jan 20, 2022 6:52 p.m. MST
Load More