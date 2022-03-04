Education
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
Born from an idea in 1962, the program brings recognition to high school students in 15 different fields of study.
Under the new Canyons School District policy, parents, guardians, school administrators and members of the board of education can request local reviews of books.
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
$12.2 million in funding won’t support programs statewide but it will keep the effort moving for expanding full-day kindergarten options, Senate leader says.
New Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll says local school boards should have the primary role in approving curriculum in K-12 schools
Ethan Briscoe never would have earned a student Emmy nomination at next month’s College Television Awards without some divine intervention.
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Wasatch Region.
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Southwest Region.
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Southeast Region.
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Northeast Region.
Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Central Region.
Plan for constitutional amendment could also end sales tax on food
A BYU student living in Heritage Halls had been making “homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball,” police said.
How the Park City school board responded to swastika, racial slur found in Jewish teacher’s classroom
The school board says educating against hatred will always be a priority.
Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters during his monthly PBS Utah news conference that even though he supports a school choice voucher system, he would veto HB331, the Hope Scholarship bill — saying now is not the time.
‘The science of stress relief': New Utah partnership seeks to provide kids with resources for stress
Stress relief backpacks available for checkout at local libraries
Sponsor of Hope Scholarship bill says state funding would follow the student but opponents say it may run afoul of Utah Constitution.
A poor people’s box would unite low income and working class white people and minorities around the common cause of eliminating class inequality.
Park City High School’s principal sent a letter to the community saying there have been “multiple incidents” of hate speech in recent weeks.
Utah Senate voted to support bill requiring products in unisex or female restrooms.
A new state and federal report found 119 structures on Utah public school campuses susceptible to significant earthquake damage during even low shaking.
Scholarship endowment would be funded by sale of $1.2 billion student loan portfolio
Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America was announced as the University of Utah’s commencement speaker. He is a 1984 graduate of the U.
State funds could flow to private schools under proposed scholarship, educators oppose a voucher program
New poll says parents, social media companies and lawmakers should play a greater role in monitoring social media.
The bills included the end to the pandemic-prompted “test to stay” program for schools, as well as several budget bills. With the governor’s signature, they now become law.
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
Craig Scott has harnessed the weight of his grief to carry on his sister’s legacy of kindness and compassion and positively impact the lives of millions of people along the way.
The Utah bill would prohibit schools from charging curricular fees.
More than 100 employees respond to Gov. Spencer Cox’s executive order within hours
Is book banning sweeping the nation? Seattle school drops ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ over racism concerns
National library groups report book banning efforts are on the rise and are denying young people the freedom to explore a broad range of viewpoints and ideas.
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reveals plan during reelection campaign, says it protects parents’ right to control children’s education and health care.
2 bills intended to give parents more say in school curriculum expose rift between educators, parents rights organization
“Teachers are done being in the center of political issues,” a teachers union leader told Utah lawmakers.
New $5 million University of Utah investment fund set to turbocharge startups and real-world student experiences
The investment fund backed by Utah philanthropists Tim and Joan Fenton is aiming to not only back startups coming out of the University of Utah network but also give students real-world experience in analyzing and vetting the companies most worthy of venture investment.
In an apparent effort to ensure the debate over the best Girl Scout cookie remains eternally unsettled, the troops this year are introducing a new, brownie-inspired flavor.
Michael James Clay, 47, is now charged with seven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, involving three students between 2017 and 2020. He had originally faced only two counts until the charges were amended earlier this month.
The digital format may help more students access testing but growing numbers of colleges and universities are moving to “test optional” admission practices, including many schools in Utah.
Should Utah schools be required to provide free period products for students? A bill is on its way to the House
Many girls miss school or suffer health risks when they don’t have access to period products, lawmaker says.
What to know about the new SAT exam plan.
‘Test to stay’ bill passes, letting state leaders — not schools — decide when to shift students online during COVID-19 outbreaks
Absent test data, what metrics will schools use to make their case?
Cultivating hybridized quinoa strains could make for a viable crop in communities where climate issues threaten food security.
Office of Civil Rights Assistant Secretary Catherine Lhamon reaffirmed in a letter to BYU’s president that BYU is exempt in 15 areas of Title IX.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox delivered his second State of the State speech Thursday evening, the third day of the Utah Legislature’s 2022 general session.