Jordan School District has been named as one of the main plaintiffs in a lawsuit that pits school districts across the country against the largest social media companies: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat.

Jordan School District has been named as one of the main plaintiffs in a lawsuit that pits school districts across the country against the largest social media companies: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat.

The lawsuit stems from growing concerns about student safety with respect to social media use and the impact of the platforms on students’ mental health and wellness.

“This is based on the significant costs Jordan and other school districts have incurred as a result of the various harms that come from student use of social media, including the increased need for student mental health services,” a Jordan School District press release states.

A press conference is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Monday to release details of the litigation, which includes claims of negligence and public nuisance. Jordan School District officials plan to introduce to members of the news media a parent who will discuss how his young son and family have been impacted by social media. The lawsuit was filed in a California federal court.

According to court documents, the lawsuit alleges “defendants’ social media platforms are defective because they are designed to maximize screen time, which can encourage addictive behavior in adolescents. As alleged, this conduct results in various emotional and physical harms, including death.”

In 2023, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a mental health advisory addressing social media use and its effects on youth mental health.

“We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis — one that we must urgently address,” Murthy said in the statement.

One Fordham University professor of law, quoted in a professional journal for school district administrators, said he believes the school districts’ chances of prevailing may be slim.

“Many, many products have adverse effects on children that create costs for schools. These costs include, but are not limited to, mental health problems for students. Without making any claims about relative magnitude, products that come immediately to mind include television shows, phones, sugary foods, sneakers and music. All of these products arguably harm children but also bring value — which includes enjoyment — to their users,” said Aaron Saiger, Fordham University professor of law, in the journal District Administration.

