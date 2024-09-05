BYU’s planned medical school will be located on campus and will offer a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree, President Shane Reese said Thursday in a letter to the campus community.

The announcement of a medical school was made on July 29 by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors BYU.

American medical schools offer two types of medical degrees, an MD or a DO — doctor of osteopathic medicine.

“The medical school will offer a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD),” President Reese said in his letter. “While the work of developing curriculum takes time, we are exploring innovative approaches aimed at reducing graduation times and costs for students.”

Reese did not share the exact location of the medical school but said it would be on campus in Provo, Utah, and noted that talks continue with nearby healthcare systems about providing BYU medical students access to the necessary hospital training that they will require.

“The location will include classroom instruction and an administrative center,” he said. “Clinical training will happen in multiple off-site hospital locations. Conversations between Intermountain Health, the University of Utah, and others have been productive regarding the prospect of clinical collaborations.”

Reese said BYU administrators are expending significant energy to developing and solidifying plans for the medical school.

One of the major first steps is establishing a medical advisory team, he said.

Reese reiterated the First Presidency’s statement in July that the new school will be strategic for the Church of Jesus Christ.

“BYU’s medical school will focus on teaching and training with research in areas of strategic importance to the church, including international health issues affecting members of the church and the church’s worldwide humanitarian efforts.”

“Jesus Christ healed the sick and served those in need,” he added. “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we believe BYU’s medical school is another way to lift God’s children. I appreciate the enthusiasm and outpouring of support for this exciting endeavor.”